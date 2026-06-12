AI crash: Family still recharges victim's phone, sends messages

A year after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the grieving family of cabin crew member Irfan Sheikh continues to recharge his mobile phone and send him daily WhatsApp messages, finding a unique way to keep his memory alive amidst their profound loss.

IMAGE: British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron pays to the victims at the site of Air India Flight AI-171 crash, which claimed the lives of 241 people, on the first anniversary of the incident, in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: @Lindy_Cameron X/ANI Photo

Key Points The family of Irfan Sheikh, a cabin crew member who died in the Air India crash, recharges his phone and sends him WhatsApp messages daily.

This unique coping mechanism helps the family deal with the immense personal loss a year after the tragedy.

Irfan's father, Sameer Sheikh, expressed disbelief that his son's body was burnt, given that his clothes were found intact.

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, 2025, shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 242 onboard and 19 on the ground.

The family of a cabin crew member, who died in last year's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, continues to recharge his mobile phone and keep an active connection so that they can keep sending him WhatsApp messages, holding onto his memory amid enduring grief.

Every family of the Air India crash victims has had a different mechanism to grieve and deal with the immense personal loss a year on.

A Unique Way to Grieve

For parents of 22-year Irfan Sheikh, one of the cabin crew members who perished in the tragedy, the loss-coping mechanism has been to share their daily routine on WhatsApp with a hope the messages had been delivered to him.

Sameer Sheikh, Irfan's father, on Friday said the Pune-based family has been recharging his mobile number so that they can keep sending him WhatsApp messages.

"It's been a year (since the accident). We keep sending him messages on his WhatsApp, tell him about our routine. We have recharged his mobile even today. We feel the messages had been delivered to him," Sheikh said as he breaks down, showing the messages his family sends Irfan on his mobile.

Unanswered Questions

Sameer Sheikh said he is still unable to fathom that his son's body was gutted.

"We were told that all bodies got burnt. When we went to the post-mortem room, we were given a box containing his belongings. His clothes...shirt, pant, belt, socks and undergarments were not burnt. Yet, his post-mortem report states that his body got burnt," he added.

On June 12 2025, a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the Air India began to lose thrust almost immediately after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport and ploughed into a medical college hostel in Meghaninagar area, killing all but one of the 242 onboard and another 19 on the ground in the deadliest aviation accident in a decade.