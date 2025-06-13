AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has confirmed the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly referred to as the black box, from the rooftop of a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: The tail of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane stuck on a building. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

The AAIB has launched a full-scale investigation into the crash, with over 40 staff from the Gujarat government joining efforts to support the ministry of civil aviation teams on the ground. The black box, a critical piece of evidence, will be analysed to determine the cause of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of all 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

"Contrary to some reports, the video recorder being circulated is not the DFDR (Digital Flight Data Recorder). The black box was found on the rooftop. AAIB began work with full force immediately. Over 40 staff from the state government joined the efforts to augment the MoCA teams on site. The DFDR has been recovered from the rooftop," a statement by the ministry of civil aviation said.

The investigation is underway, and the recovered DFDR is expected to provide vital insights into events leading up to the disaster.

On Thursday, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad international airport. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to calls made by the ATC.

Immediately after departing runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke began emanating from the accident site.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh miraculously survived the Air India plane crash in which 241 other passengers died. Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in seat 11A in the flight's economy class section, right behind an emergency exit.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said.