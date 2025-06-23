Manipur Mourns Nganthoi Sharma

The mortal remains of Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, one of the two Air India crew members from Manipur who perished in the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, were brought back to Imphal on Sunday.

Her father and sister, who had traveled to Ahmedabad for DNA confirmation, accompanied the body.

A solemn reception ceremony was held at Imphal airport, attended by top state officials and political leaders.

As her coffin was taken to her native Thoubal district for final rites, thousands lined the streets in mourning, offering floral tributes to the young woman who served as cabin crew.

IMAGE: Family members mourn during Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma's last rites, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kongrailatpam Nandesh Kumar Sharma mourns as he pays his last respects to his daughter Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, here and below.

IMAGE: Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma's mortal remains arrive for the last rites at the Imphal international airport on Sunday, here and below.

