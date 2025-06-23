Manipur Mourns Nganthoi Sharma

The mortal remains of Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, one of the two Air India crew members from Manipur who perished in the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, were brought back to Imphal on Sunday.
Her father and sister, who had traveled to Ahmedabad for DNA confirmation, accompanied the body.
A solemn reception ceremony was held at Imphal airport, attended by top state officials and political leaders.
As her coffin was taken to her native Thoubal district for final rites, thousands lined the streets in mourning, offering floral tributes to the young woman who served as cabin crew.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff