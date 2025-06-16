HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Burials, Mourners, Search For Victims

By REDIFF NEWS
June 16, 2025

Sad scenes from Ahmedabad as families bid goodbye to their beloved ones.

 

IMAGE: Relatives of Rachnaben Rozar Christian, who lost her life in the plane crash, lower the coffin containing her remains during burial at a cemetery in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives of her husband Rozar David Christian lower the coffin containing his remains during burial. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People pay their respects next to the coffins containing the remains of Rozar David Christian and his wife Rachnaben Rozar Christian before their burial. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People carry the coffin containing the remains of Shagun Modi for her last rites. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A relative mourns as she waits for the body of Akash Patni, 14, to arrive at his house for the last rites. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners gather outside Akash Patni's house as they wait for his body to arrive. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A relative mourns as he arrives to collect a victim's body at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police and Gujarat State Disaster Relief Force personnel conduct search operationS at the AI-171 crash site, here and below. Photograph: @dgpgujarat X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @dgpgujarat X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @dgpgujarat X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Principal Secretary to the prime minister Dr P K Mishra visits the crash site to review the ongoing operations. Photograph: PIB Ahmedabad X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dr P K Mishra chairs a meeting with Gujarat Director Gerenal of Police Vikas Sahay, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G S Malik and other officials. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
