Burials, Mourners, Search For Victims

Sad scenes from Ahmedabad as families bid goodbye to their beloved ones.

IMAGE: Relatives of Rachnaben Rozar Christian, who lost her life in the plane crash, lower the coffin containing her remains during burial at a cemetery in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives of her husband Rozar David Christian lower the coffin containing his remains during burial. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: People pay their respects next to the coffins containing the remains of Rozar David Christian and his wife Rachnaben Rozar Christian before their burial. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry the coffin containing the remains of Shagun Modi for her last rites. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: A relative mourns as she waits for the body of Akash Patni, 14, to arrive at his house for the last rites. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners gather outside Akash Patni's house as they wait for his body to arrive. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A relative mourns as he arrives to collect a victim's body at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Police and Gujarat State Disaster Relief Force personnel conduct search operationS at the AI-171 crash site, here and below. Photograph: @dgpgujarat X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @dgpgujarat X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @dgpgujarat X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Principal Secretary to the prime minister Dr P K Mishra visits the crash site to review the ongoing operations. Photograph: PIB Ahmedabad X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dr P K Mishra chairs a meeting with Gujarat Director Gerenal of Police Vikas Sahay, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G S Malik and other officials. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff