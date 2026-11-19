Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have successfully dismantled a vast dark web and Telegram-based network involved in selling various narcotic drugs, highlighting the growing challenge of online drug trafficking and the use of cryptocurrencies for illicit transactions.

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Key Points Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police uncovered a network selling narcotic drugs via 24 dark web websites and five Telegram groups on Thursday.

An FIR was registered on November 18 against unidentified persons under the NDPS Act and IT Act.

The network advertised drugs like cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, MDMA, ketamine, and cannabis, with one Telegram group, 'Singapore Marketplace', having over 2,600 members.

Operators provided instructions for advance payments using UPI, gift cards, or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Investigation is underway to identify the operators, and no arrests have been made so far.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have uncovered a network which sold narcotic drugs through 24 dark web websites and five Telegram groups, officials said on Thursday.

Uncovering The Illicit Network

A First Information Report was registered on November 18 against unidentified persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Information Technology Act.

The action followed social media monitoring by the Cyber Crime Police's Social Media Monitoring Cell.

Inspector D J Jadeja received information about several Telegram IDs and dark web portals advertising narcotic substances, the FIR said.

The probe led to the identification of five Telegram groups and 24 websites advertising drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis.

Some of the Telegram groups had hundreds of members, while one group, named Singapore Marketplace, had over 2,600 members, officials said.

In one of the groups, the operators provided instructions for placing orders and making advance payments through UPI, gift cards or cryptocurrencies.

The operator of one Telegram group agreed to sell drugs when a police team contacted it by pretending to be buyers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Lavina Sinha said the police were also examining the financial transactions linked to the drug network.

"The medium of payment on these websites is usually cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum," Sinha said.

No arrests have been made so far and investigation is underway to identify the operators, officials said.