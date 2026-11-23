The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has taken decisive action by demolishing two illegally constructed houses belonging to a couple involved in drug peddling, reinforcing the city's commitment to its 'Drugs-Free Ahmedabad City' campaign.

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Key Points The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday demolished two illegally built houses in Sarkhej.

The properties belonged to a couple, Sunita and Dipak Rathod, who were recently booked under the NDPS Act for selling cannabis.

Sunita Rathod has 48 prior cases under prohibition laws, and Dipak Rathod has 25 similar offences.

This demolition is part of the police's 'Drugs-Free Ahmedabad City' campaign targeting drug peddlers.

Authorities will maintain strict vigilance to prevent future illegal constructions at the site, which had been cleared in an earlier drive.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat on Monday demolished two houses allegedly built illegally on government land in Sarkhej here by a couple booked in a recent NDPS case, an official said.

The demolition was carried out near Sannyas Ashram amid tight police security, he added.

Illegal Structures Targeted In Anti-Drug Drive

According to the official, a man was arrested four days ago by Zone-7 Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Bodakdev police for allegedly selling cannabis in Thaltej.

It was revealed he had procured the contraband from one Sunita Rathod, a resident of Sarkhej, after which her house was raided, resulting in the recovery of 2.174 kg of cannabis, the official said.

Sunita and her husband Dipak Rathod were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

"After registering the NDPS case, we identified illegal properties of Sunita Rathod and Dipak Rathod. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is carrying out the demolition of these structures," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) Shivam Verma said.

The demolition is part of the police's 'Drugs-Free Ahmedabad City' campaign, under which action is being taken against drug peddlers, he added.

Repeat Offenders And Future Vigilance

Verma said Sunita Rathod has 48 cases registered against her under prohibition laws before this NDPS case, while Dipak Rathod has 25 other similar offences registered against his name.

Officials said the same site had been cleared during an earlier demolition drive, in which the AMC had razed six houses, including the two structures demolished on Monday. However, fresh illegal constructions had subsequently come up at the site, they added.

"We will keep a strict watch to ensure no fresh illegal construction comes up here in the future. If any such structure is found, the police will immediately inform the AMC, and it will be demolished with the civic body's assistance," Verma said.

The police will examine the criminal backgrounds of drug accused and take action against illegal properties identified during the process, the DCP added.