Ahmedabad hospital performs last rites for body parts of 19 AI victims

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has performed the last rites of body parts of 19 persons who were killed in the June 12 Air India plane crash in the Gujarat city, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Wreckage of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lies at the site, showing part of its registration "VT-ANB", where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

In a release, the state government-run hospital said the death toll in the horrific crash continues to be 260, and these body parts belong to the victims, but were found from the disaster site after mortal remains were handed over to families of the deceased.

Authorities had announced that the mortal remains of the last victim had been handed over to kin on June 27.

At the time of handing over the mortal remains, the hospital had told families of the possibility of recovery of more body parts later from the crash site given the horrific nature of the air disaster.

During the ongoing investigation into the crash as well as shifting of debris from the site, more body parts were discovered and sent for DNA analysis for identification, said the release.

A series of DNA tests confirmed that these body parts belonged to 26 victims whose mortal remains were already handed over to their kin.

"While seven families collected the second set of remains last week, 19 families gave the Civil Hospital permission to perform last rites. Thus, last rites of 18 Hindu victims were performed at a crematorium, while the remains of a Muslim victim were buried at a graveyard," said the release.

Ashes of the Hindu victims were then immersed at Naran Ghat of the Sabarmati river in the city.

A London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 on board and several others on the ground.

One passenger miraculously survived.