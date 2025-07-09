HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ahmedabad hospital performs last rites for body parts of 19 AI victims

Ahmedabad hospital performs last rites for body parts of 19 AI victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
Share:

July 09, 2025 00:24 IST

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has performed the last rites of body parts of 19 persons who were killed in the June 12 Air India plane crash in the Gujarat city, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Wreckage of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lies at the site, showing part of its registration "VT-ANB", where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

In a release, the state government-run hospital said the death toll in the horrific crash continues to be 260, and these body parts belong to the victims, but were found from the disaster site after mortal remains were handed over to families of the deceased.

Authorities had announced that the mortal remains of the last victim had been handed over to kin on June 27.

 

At the time of handing over the mortal remains, the hospital had told families of the possibility of recovery of more body parts later from the crash site given the horrific nature of the air disaster.

During the ongoing investigation into the crash as well as shifting of debris from the site, more body parts were discovered and sent for DNA analysis for identification, said the release.

A series of DNA tests confirmed that these body parts belonged to 26 victims whose mortal remains were already handed over to their kin.

"While seven families collected the second set of remains last week, 19 families gave the Civil Hospital permission to perform last rites. Thus, last rites of 18 Hindu victims were performed at a crematorium, while the remains of a Muslim victim were buried at a graveyard," said the release.

Ashes of the Hindu victims were then immersed at Naran Ghat of the Sabarmati river in the city.

A London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 on board and several others on the ground.

One passenger miraculously survived.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Air India crash: 'Even dogs and birds couldn't escape'
Air India crash: 'Even dogs and birds couldn't escape'
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
AI crash creates insurance dilemma: Nominees also dead
AI crash creates insurance dilemma: Nominees also dead
Air India crash: 'I hugged her, asked her to take care'
Air India crash: 'I hugged her, asked her to take care'
1 survives, at least 265 killed in AI crash in Ahmedabad
1 survives, at least 265 killed in AI crash in Ahmedabad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Foods You SHOULD Be Eating

webstory image 2

India's Cheapest Phone With AI+ Launched

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World

VIDEOS

5 rescued from deadly flood trap at Devpahara Waterfall as flood reaches Chhattisgarh2:18

5 rescued from deadly flood trap at Devpahara Waterfall...

Rhea Chakraborty stamps her authority in a black blazer1:00

Rhea Chakraborty stamps her authority in a black blazer

Disha Patani spotted with her best friend Mouni Roy 1:37

Disha Patani spotted with her best friend Mouni Roy

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD