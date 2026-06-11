Ahmedabad Air India crash: Rescuers recall '1,000 degrees Celsius' blaze

A year after the devastating Ahmedabad Air India crash, first responders and eyewitnesses share harrowing accounts of the tragedy, the rapid mobilisation of emergency services, and the profound emotional impact of the tragedy that claimed over 260 lives.

IMAGE: First responders recall extreme heat and charred bodies while rescuing those in the horrific Ahmedabad Air India crash. Photograph:

Key Points The Ahmedabad Air India flight AI-171 crashed into BJ Medical College hostel on June 12, 2025, killing 241 on board and 19 on the ground, with only one survivor.

First responders described an inferno exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius, which melted boots, uniforms, and aircraft parts, making immediate rescue impossible.

Emergency services, including 108 ambulances, SDRF, and NDRF teams, mobilised rapidly, transporting over 200 victims, both deceased and alive, to Civil Hospital.

Rescuers faced extreme heat, communication failures, and the emotional toll of retrieving severely charred bodies, including that of a pregnant woman.

Eyewitnesses and volunteers, like Bhawani Singh Shekhawat and Rajesh Patel, assisted in rescue efforts, despite personal injuries and the overwhelming scene of destruction.

A year after the Ahmedabad Air India tragedy, first responders and eyewitnesses still recall how the crash unleashed a fire exceeding 1,000 degrees celsius, melting boots, uniforms and even aircraft parts.

Amid the chaos, rescuers retrieved the charred body of a pregnant woman, a scene that deeply affected even experienced disaster workers.

By day's end, over 200 victims, both dead and alive, were transported to the Civil Hospital.

On June 12, 2025, the London-bound AI-171 flight crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel in Meghaninagar, killing 241 persons on board and 19 on the ground.

Only one passenger survived.

Rapid Emergency Response

"At first, I didn't know it was a plane crash, but the first ambulance reached the site within 3 minutes," Jitendra Shahi, programme manager of 108 Emergency Services, told PTI.

The emergency team was near the Civil Hospital gate, where supervisor Satinder Singh Sandhu heard the blast while preparing for lunch. He alerted Shahi and rushed there within 3 minutes. "Five ambulances rushed to the scene. At 1.41 pm, Sandhu alerted the state command centre, triggering rapid mobilisation," Shahi said.

Within 2-3 minutes, multiple calls flooded the 108 helpline confirming that an aircraft had crashed. Another 20 ambulances were deployed within 10-15 minutes, taking the total to 25.

"By the end of the day, 35 ambulances made repeated trips, with nearly 90 personnel engaged in rescue efforts.

"Our ambulances transported more than 200 persons that day, both deceased and alive. Officially, 230 to 240 persons were shifted by us," the official recalled.

Challenges of the Inferno

Soon, six SDRF teams comprising 120 personnel reached the site, followed by six NDRF teams with 180 members.

"The temperature exceeded 1,000 degrees Celsius, making it impossible to immediately rescue people screaming for help," said Sheetal Gujar, SDRF assistant superintendent of police.

Because the main entrance was engulfed in flames, rescue teams entered by scaling a wall.

Assessing wind direction and fire behaviour, they advanced from the rear, evacuating trapped students.

The heat was so intense that boot soles melted, uniforms required repeated replacement and communication equipment malfunctioned, Gujar said.

While 35-40 persons were rescued immediately, another 70 were saved later.

"Initially, we used sarees and wet blankets as makeshift ropes and stretchers, while fire brigade personnel sprayed water as we moved deeper," Gujar said.

Rescuers progressed from the aircraft tail toward the fuselage and cockpit.

Flames had severely charred many bodies, and the air carried the smell of burning flesh, chemicals and molten metal.

"Aircraft parts had melted and shifted due to the heat. Every body or body part recovered was placed on a stretcher and sent to Civil Hospital," he said.

"Teamwork is crucial during the golden hour," Gujar said, adding that police, SDRF, civil defence, NGOs, ambulance and firefighters functioned as one unit.

Eyewitness Accounts and Heroism

Bhawani Singh Shekhawat (32), who lived in Kubernagar, Naroda, 1.5 km from the crash site, was at home when his uncle received news of the accident.

"I stepped outside and saw thick smoke rising into the sky," he said. Using shortcuts through narrow lanes, Shekhawat reached the scene and climbed over a compound wall.

Inside, he found a hostel canteen engulfed in flames, with the aircraft's rear section embedded in the roof. "At first, I went there to record videos, but then I heard a woman crying and saying her daughter was trapped upstairs. I put my phone away and ran inside," he recalled.

Despite being stopped by security personnel, he pushed through thick smoke and climbed upstairs. Gas cylinders in the burning kitchen created an additional hazard.

"For a moment, I thought I was going to die. The fire was intense and it looked like the structure could collapse," he said.

As commandos and firefighters arrived, Shekhawat helped carry equipment, extinguish flames, remove gas cylinders and rescue people trapped beneath the debris.

"We kept bringing people out. There were students trapped inside. Everyone worked together," he said.

"Some people were trapped while eating. One person was still holding a spoon, another had a plate of rice in hand. Everything happened so suddenly," he said.

"I saw a woman's leg under the debris, but when I tried to lift it, an unidentified green chemical substance splashed into my eyes, causing severe irritation and blurred vision," he said.

Despite the injury, he washed his eyes and continued helping before being taken to the hospital. Later, suffering breathing difficulties from smoke exposure, he walked to an ambulance himself but asked doctors to prioritise more seriously injured victims.

Emotional Toll on Rescuers

Businessman Rajesh Patel (57) and his associates also rushed to assist, although intense heat and smoke initially prevented them from entering.

"We recovered nearly 70 tolas of gold ornaments, Rs 50,000 in cash, British passports and some US dollars from the scene of the deadly aircraft accident and handed them to police," Patel said.

Handling the body of a pregnant woman was especially difficult, he recalled.

"My hands trembled as I retrieved the body of the pregnant woman. Witnessing the fate of an unborn child was heart-wrenching," he said, his voice heavy with emotion.