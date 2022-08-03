News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ahmed Patel's daughter hints at political foray, may fight Gujarat polls

Ahmed Patel's daughter hints at political foray, may fight Gujarat polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 03, 2022 20:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Giving indications of entering electoral politics, Congress stalwart late Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel on Wednesday said she will consider fighting the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat if the people are ready to accept her.

IMAGE: NCP leader Supriya Sule with Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel (middle) and son Faisal Patel (left). Photograph: Courtesy Supriya Sule/Twitter

While declining to wear the crown of the "political heir" of her father, Mumtaz Patel, however, did not shy away from declaring she will definitely enter active politics if she gets a chance to do "good work".

 

She was speaking to reporters at an event held in Bharuch city of Gujarat.

"Firstly, I am not the political heir of Ahmedbhai. But, I will definitely enter active politics if I am given a chance to do good work," said Mumtaz Patel while replying to questions from the media.

"I will definitely fight polls if people are ready to accept me," she said when asked what she would do if offered an election ticket.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are expected to be held by the year-end.

Ahmed Patel, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, died of Covid-19-related complications in November 2020.

Notably, the Congress leader's son Faisal Patel has also said in the past he was ready to join politics and contest Assembly polls if the party wishes so.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Charges against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Cong
Charges against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Cong
Sonia driving force, Patel tool to target Modi: BJP
Sonia driving force, Patel tool to target Modi: BJP
No one can fill Ahmed Patel's void in Congress
No one can fill Ahmed Patel's void in Congress
Police barricades Cong hq, party says 'under siege'
Police barricades Cong hq, party says 'under siege'
Bengal: Babul Supriyo among 9 new ministers sworn in
Bengal: Babul Supriyo among 9 new ministers sworn in
Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha
Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha
RBI may raise interest rate on Friday
RBI may raise interest rate on Friday
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ahmed Patel was the go-to man in Congress

Ahmed Patel was the go-to man in Congress

Councillor to top Cong leader: Journey of Ahmed Patel

Councillor to top Cong leader: Journey of Ahmed Patel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances