Ahead of polls, NaMo app launches survey to gauge voters' mood on govt, MPs

With Lok Sabha polls months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'NaMo' app on Tuesday launched a survey to gauge the popular mood on a variety of issues, including people's views about the performance of his government and their local MP.

The jan man

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal and others attends the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, December 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

survey seeks the people's response on various aspects of governance and leadership and its questions include both central-level development and specifics related to the user's constituency.

BJP sources said this is an innovative survey that aims to tap into the jan man (the common man's mind) to know what is on citizens' minds through an "interesting and gamified" interface, adding that Modi has always championed the use of technology to reach out to people.

The survey enables citizens to identify other popular leaders in their respective constituencies as the ruling party feels that this participatory process will empower individuals to express their opinions, underscoring the importance of each citizen's perspective in the democratic process, they added.

"One of the key highlights of the survey is its user-friendly interface and concise questions that delve into crucial areas, such as the impact of government schemes and projects that excite respondents the most," a BJP leader said.