News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ahead of polls, NaMo app launches survey to gauge voters' mood on govt, MPs

Ahead of polls, NaMo app launches survey to gauge voters' mood on govt, MPs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 19, 2023 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With Lok Sabha polls months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'NaMo' app on Tuesday launched a survey to gauge the popular mood on a variety of issues, including people's views about the performance of his government and their local MP.

The jan man

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal and others attends the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, December 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 survey seeks the people's response on various aspects of governance and leadership and its questions include both central-level development and specifics related to the user's constituency.

 

BJP sources said this is an innovative survey that aims to tap into the jan man (the common man's mind) to know what is on citizens' minds through an "interesting and gamified" interface, adding that Modi has always championed the use of technology to reach out to people.

The survey enables citizens to identify other popular leaders in their respective constituencies as the ruling party feels that this participatory process will empower individuals to express their opinions, underscoring the importance of each citizen's perspective in the democratic process, they added.

"One of the key highlights of the survey is its user-friendly interface and concise questions that delve into crucial areas, such as the impact of government schemes and projects that excite respondents the most," a BJP leader said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP, JD-S to take on Cong in K'taka in 2024 LS polls
BJP, JD-S to take on Cong in K'taka in 2024 LS polls
BJP's 4-1 win makes it favourite for 2024 LS polls
BJP's 4-1 win makes it favourite for 2024 LS polls
BJP eyes to win 35 seats in Bihar in 2024 LS polls
BJP eyes to win 35 seats in Bihar in 2024 LS polls
Elgar Parishad case: HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha
Elgar Parishad case: HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha
'He kills rather than take humiliation'
'He kills rather than take humiliation'
'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it
'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it
Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'
Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BJP most likely retain power in 2024 LS polls: Fitch

BJP most likely retain power in 2024 LS polls: Fitch

BJP booked all choppers, LS polls in Dec: Mamata

BJP booked all choppers, LS polls in Dec: Mamata

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances