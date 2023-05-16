Ahead of Modi's US visit, Rahul to hold rally at Madison Square on June 4

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the United States on May 31 for a 10-days, said sources on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally of about 5,000 NRIs in New York's Madison Square Garden, added the sources.

Apart from this, he will go to Washington, DC and California for a panel discussion.

He will also deliver a speech at the Stanford University.

During visit, Gandhi will also meet politicians and entrepreneurs.

Rahul's US visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US on June 22.

During his visit, Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House.

Rahul Gandhi dominated the headlines in March after he delivered speeches at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, criticising the government.