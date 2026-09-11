Ahead of Modi-Xi meet, Beijing bats for proper handling of differences

President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights China's call for strategic handling of differences and a long-term perspective to stabilise India-China relations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on October 23, 2024. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

Key Points President Xi Jinping is visiting India for the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first visit in nearly seven years.

China advocates for India and China to manage differences strategically and enhance cooperation, viewing ties from a long-term perspective.

The BRICS summit in New Delhi is a crucial platform for emerging markets, promoting multilateralism and cooperation amidst global conflicts.

Xi's visit is significant for normalising India-China relations after the 2020 Eastern Ladakh standoff, following recent high-level boundary discussions.

The Modi-Xi meeting at the BRICS summit will be closely observed for its implications on the future trajectory of India-China relations and BRICS expansion.

Ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China on Friday said both countries should handle differences properly and view their ties from a strategic and long-term perspective.

President Xi will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit, his first visit to India in nearly seven years.

He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday.

China's Stance on Bilateral Ties

Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing that this will be the third year in a row that both leaders will meet following meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication and enhance cooperation to properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good neighbourliness and partners helping each other, Mao said.

BRICS Summit Significance and Expansion

About the BRICS summit, Mao said it was now a key platform for emerging markets and developing countries to uphold solidarity and cooperation. Since its founding, BRICS countries have upheld the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, she said.

BRICS has stayed committed to upholding multilateralism, fairness and justice and seeking common development. It has grown into a real force standing at the forefront of the Global South, she said.

China attaches great importance to BRICS and actively participates in BRICS cooperation, she said.

About the significance of the New Delhi summit, which is taking place amid the Iran-US conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war, Mao said China stands ready to work with BRICS countries to settle disputes through dialogue and negotiation and contribute to peace and stability.

Implications for India-China Relations

Xi's visit is expected to be a high-profile diplomatic engagement with implications for the ongoing efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation.

As the current chair of the influential grouping, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi.

Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

He had earlier visited Goa in 2016 to attend the BRICS summit and made his first visit to India in September 2014, when he held extensive talks with Modi. The 2014 visit came during the first terms of both leaders.

Xi's forthcoming visit is significant, as it comes amid efforts by India and China to normalise relations after a prolonged freeze following the 2020 Eastern Ladakh standoff.

Boundary Discussions and Future Outlook

Ahead of Xi's visit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held extensive talks in Beijing last month on the boundary issue, maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border and steps to improve bilateral relations.

During the 25th round of Special Representatives' talks held in Beijing on August 25, the two sides reached an eight-point consensus and agreed to advance discussions on an Early and Substantial Harvest of boundary delimitation and border management.

Against the backdrop of these substantive discussions on the boundary and wider bilateral issues, a Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit is expected to be closely watched for indications of the future course of India-China relations.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

India is a founding member of the BRICS and has previously held its chairship three times, in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.