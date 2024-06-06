Ahead of Modi 3.0 formation, NDA ally raises Agniveer, UCC, caste census issues

Janata Dal-United senior leader KC Tyagi on Thursday said that his party had offered unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance but wanted the shortcomings in the 'Agnipath' scheme to the discussed in detail.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the NDA meeting, at his residence, 7, LKM, in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed," he said

The Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme where selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period.

Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the armed forces, Agniveers after completing their engagement period will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Of these upto 25% of Agniveers will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre.

Meanwhile, JD-U spokesperson KC Tyagi also spoke on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which has been one of the poll promises of the BJP.

He signalled that the JD-U is not against the UCC but it should be discussed with the stakeholders.

"We are not against the Uniform Civil Code, but we reckon that it should be discussed with all the stakeholders including the states, Chief Ministers and political parties", he said.

The JD-U leader also advocated for a caste census saying that PM Narendra Modi was not opposed to it.

"A caste census is being demanded by all. Bihar has paved the way for it. Even the Prime Minister did not oppose the caste census, so we will pursue it," Tyagi stated.

KC Tyagi also spoke on special status for Bihar, which has been a demand of the party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"There is no pre-condition. There is unconditional support. But Bihar should be given a special status. That is something which we have in our heart... " said KC Tyagi.