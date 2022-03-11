News
Ahead of CWC meet, G-23 leaders gather at Azad's residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 11, 2022 21:52 IST
A day after the Congress's drubbing in assembly elections, some leaders from the 'Group of 23' that had questioned the party leadership and sought organisational overhaul, met here at the residence of former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

IMAGE: Congress leader Manish Tewari arrives at his party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

Among those who met Azad were party MPs Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari.

Sources said they will discuss the party's poor performance at the hustings and will evolve their future strategy.

 

The meeting also comes ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting to be convened by party chief Sonia Gandhi shortly, to assess the Congress performance in these assembly polls in five states.

The Congress drew a blank in this series of assembly polls losing all the five states, including Punjab to Aam Aadmi Party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
