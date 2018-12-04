Agusta middleman Christian Michel being brought to India

Last updated on: December 04, 2018 22:07 IST

British national Christian Michel, wanted by Indian investigative agencies in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case, was taken to the Dubai International Airport on Tuesday to be extradited to India, according to a media report.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday that Michel is being extradited to India in an operation under the guidance of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The operation is being coordinated by interim CBI Director M Nageswar Rao and a team of the agency's officers led by Joint Director Sai Manohar was in Dubai to bring him back.

The Dubai government had cleared the extradition of Michel after his appeal against the move was turned down by a court there.

Michel, 57, was behind bars in Dubai since he was arrested and sent to custody pending the legal and judicial procedure in the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai Court of Cassation dismissed the two objections filed by Michel's lawyers and upheld the appellate court's decision to consider the possibility of extraditing him to the competent Indian authorities.

"Christian Michel entered into criminal conspiracy with co-accused persons and in pursuance thereof, the public servants had abused their official positions by reduction of service ceiling of the VVIPs helicopter from 6,000 metres to 4,500 metres and a contract for an amount of €556.262 million was awarded to AgustaWestland International Ltd (AWIL), United Kingdom by the government of India through Ministry of Defence on 08.02.2010 for the procurement of 12 VVIP/non VVIP helicopters," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said in New Delhi.

"Michel, who has been avoiding criminal proceedings in India in AgustaWestland case is being extradited by the UAE authorities to India.

"Under the guidance of Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA), the entire operation is being coordinated by in-charge Director CBI M Nageswara Rao," he said.

The development comes on a day when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held exhaustive discussions with her UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

India officially made the request to the Gulf nation in 2017 for his extradition, based on the criminal investigations conducted in the case by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED, in its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received €30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

The money was nothing but 'kickbacks' paid by the firm to execute the 12 helicopter deal in favour of the firm in 'guise of' genuine transactions for performing multiple work contracts in the country, according to the chargesheet.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the ED and the CBI.

Both the agencies have notified an Interpol red corner notice (RCN) against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The ED investigation found that remittances made by Michel through his Dubai-based firm Global Services to a media firm he floated in Delhi, along with two Indians, were made from the funds which he got from AgustaWestland through 'criminal activity' and corruption being done in the chopper deal that led to the subsequent generation of proceeds of crime.

Michel denies the charges.

On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore by it for securing the deal.

The CBI has alleged there was an estimated loss of €398.21 million (approximately Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth €556.262 million.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said that the extradition of Michel was a diplomatic victory for India and could spell 'serious trouble' for the Congress's 'first family'.

The ruling party also asserted that the development was an unequivocal affirmation of the Narendra Modi government's 'seriousness in fighting corruption'.

"Extradition of Christian Michel is a shot in the arm for the Narendra Modi government. Now that he will be available to the CBI, the 'real' bribe-receivers of the AgustaWestland bribes scandal will be exposed," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.