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Agra shocker: Woman kills husband, buries body under bathroom floor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 04, 2026 11:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Agra Police have made a shocking arrest, charging Ruby Sharma with the alleged murder of her husband, Surendra Sharma, whose body was discovered buried beneath their bathroom floor after she filed a missing persons report.

Agra Woman Kills Husband, Buries Body In Bathroom

IMAGE: Surendra Sharma's body was discovered buried beneath the bathroom floor of their home after 45 days. Photograph: Video grab/X

Key Points

  • Agra Police arrested Ruby Sharma for the alleged murder of her husband, Surendra Sharma.
  • Ruby Sharma had initially filed a missing persons complaint for her husband, attempting to conceal the crime.
  • Police interrogation led to the breakthrough, uncovering the alleged murder and body recovery.
  • The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels, according to a neighbour.

Agra Police on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body beneath the bathroom floor, officials said, adding that the accused also filed a missing persons complaint for the victim.

Investigation Uncovers Gruesome Details

The body of Surendra Sharma (45), who was missing for around 45 days, was recovered after police dug up the bathroom floor at the couple's house in Renuka Dham Colony under Sikandra police station limits.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amisha said Sharma was allegedly murdered by his wife, Ruby Sharma, who buried the body beneath the bathroom floor before covering it with concrete to conceal the crime.

The officer said the breakthrough came after police questioned Ruby Sharma following a complaint regarding her husband's disappearance. During the investigation, police uncovered the alleged murder and recovered the body.

Ruby Sharma has been arrested and is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the killing, the police said.

A neighbour, Gaurav Dixit, said the couple frequently quarrelled and that Surendra Sharma, a native of Bharatpur, had been living with his family in Renuka Dham Colony for about nine years.

He said residents had repeatedly asked Ruby Sharma about her husband's whereabouts after he went missing, but she allegedly kept evading their questions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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