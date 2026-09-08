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Newborn dies after ambulance stuck on damage road for 2 hours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 08, 2026 10:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The ambulance, carrying a woman in labour, got stuck for nearly two hours in Gadhwar village.

Ambulance

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A newborn girl tragically died in Agra after an ambulance was delayed by a damaged road.
  • Villagers had to use a tractor to free the ambulance from the poor road conditions.
  • The family has filed a complaint, leading to an official investigation by authorities.
  • Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav linked the death to alleged corruption and poor infrastructure.

A newborn girl died after an ambulance got stuck for nearly two hours on a damaged road in a village in the Bah area here, according to a complaint filed by the family. Officials on Monday said the matter is under investigation.

The incident purportedly occurred on September 2 in Gadhwar village when Pradeep Singh's wife went into labour and the family called a government ambulance.

 

Infrastructure Failure Leads To Tragic Outcome

The ambulance got stuck on a damaged road on the way to the hospital, forcing villagers to tie it to a tractor to pull it out, the complaint said. At length, the woman reached the hospital, but by then the newborn had stopped breathing, it read.

A distraught Pradeep Kumar wrote to authorities seeking action against the people responsible for the upkeep of the road. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar said the complaint was received during Tehsil Diwas on September 5 and had been forwarded to the Public Works Department, from which a report has been sought. "Further action will be taken after the report is received," Kumar said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, sharing a news clip of the incident on X, said corruption is responsible for the death. "What could be more unfortunate than this - due to the BJP's corruption, even those who have not yet been born are being killed," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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