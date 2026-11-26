An Assam court has handed down a life sentence to AGP leader Jintu Choudhury in the nearly two-decade-old murder case of PWD junior engineer Ajay Deka, a verdict that Deka's family plans to appeal due to other acquittals.

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Key Points AGP leader Jintu Choudhury was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by a Kamrup Metropolitan district court.

The conviction is in connection with the 19-year-old murder case of PWD junior engineer Ajay Deka, which arose from a monetary dispute.

Ajay Deka went missing in July 2007, and his body was later found near the Narengi Army cantonment area.

While Jintu Choudhury was convicted, four other accused, including his brother Rintu Choudhury, were acquitted.

Deka's wife expressed dissatisfaction with the acquittals and plans to challenge the verdict in the Gauhati High Court.

A court in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district on Thursday sentenced Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Jintu Choudhury to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of a Public Works Department (PWD) junior engineer over a monetary dispute.

Court Delivers Verdict

District and Sessions Judge Narayan Upadhyay convicted Choudhury on Wednesday.

"The court has sentenced Jintu Choudhury to life imprisonment. We are happy with the sentence," the public prosecutor told reporters.

The case relates to the murder of PWD junior engineer Ajay Deka, who went missing from his Barbari residence in July 2007.

His body was later recovered near the Narengi Army cantonment area.

Family Seeks Further Justice

Of the six accused in the case, one died during the trial. Choudhury was convicted, while the other four were acquitted.

Deka's wife expressed dissatisfaction over the acquittal of the four accused and said she would challenge the verdict in the Gauhati High Court.

"The main person, Rintu Choudhury, has been acquitted. We will approach the Gauhati High Court against it," she added.

Recalling the night her husband left their Barbari residence and never returned, she said Rintu Choudhury had called him to discuss repayment of a loan.

"My husband told me that Rintu Choudhury had called him to meet so that he could return the money he had borrowed from us. My husband told me to wait for dinner. I waited the entire night with our little son in my lap, but he never returned," she added.

Rintu Choudhury, brother of the convicted Jintu Choudhury, had borrowed Rs 7 lakh from Deka but refused to repay the amount when asked, according to the prosecution.

Jintu Choudhury is the Bajali district chief of the AGP, which is a part of the BJP-led coalition government in Assam.