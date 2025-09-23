Agnikul Launches India's 1st 3D-Printed Rocket Hub

For the first time in India, the facility enables 3D printing of aerospace and rocket components up to one metre in height.

IMAGE: The Agnikul team with the Agnibaan SOrTeD vehicle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Agnikul Cosmos/Instagram

Leading private sector space-tech player Agnikul Cosmos on Monday announced the commissioning of a state-of-the-art additive manufacturing facility dedicated to aerospace and rocket systems.

The facility introduces a fully integrated ecosystem covering design, simulation, printing, post-processing, and finishing to enhance quality, reliability, and supply chain resilience, while lowering the cost of building for space by 50 per cent.

For the first time in India, the facility also enables 3D printing of aerospace and rocket components up to one metre in height.

By making it possible to produce parts that were previously considered difficult for additive manufacturing, Agnikul can now deliver fully finished, flight-ready hardware within a few days, significantly accelerating development timelines while expanding what can be achieved through 3D printing.

"Agnikul was started with the goal of making space available to everyone.

"One way to do that is to build capability that allows us to advance rocket manufacturing with precision while also focusing on quality," said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos.

"By developing not just printing capacity but also full-scale machines in-house, we are equipping ourselves to build space transportation systems faster, bringing us one step closer to taking Agnikul's innovations and our customers to space."

Complementing the printing capacity is an indigenously designed and developed de-powdering machine, an important post-processing system that ensures flawless surface finish and space-grade quality on additively manufactured parts.

Designed and developed in-house, the machine reduces external dependencies and ensures consistent quality.

IMAGE: The Agnibaan SOrTeD vehicle, patented Agnilet engine -- an entirely 3D-printed, single-piece, 6 kN semi-cryogenic engine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Agnikul Cosmos/Instagram

"Our goal has always been to make access to space reliable and cost-effective," Moin SPM, co-founder and chief operating officer, Agnikul Cosmos, said.

"With this facility in place, we are advancing our own launch readiness and also helping shape the foundation for a self-sustaining and globally competitive space industry in India."

Agnikul already holds a US patent for single-piece 3D-printed rocket engines.

This facility will allow the company to print engines measuring one metre and deliver seven times the thrust of its earlier designs.

With this facility now commissioned, the company can manufacture these engines in just days, and that too in-house -- accelerating development cycles and enabling rapid innovation at scale.

Beyond its immediate applications for Agnikul's rocket programme, this capability represents a long-term investment in India's space ecosystem, enabling the country to deliver on global benchmarks of quality, speed, and affordability.

Agnikul is backed by leading global and domestic investors, including Celesta Capital, Rocketship.vc, Artha Venture Fund, Artha Select Fund, Mayfield India, Pi Ventures, and Speciale Invest, with a total capital raise of $45 million to date.

Last year, the company had created history in the space sector with the first launch from a private launchpad of the country's second privately built rocket, and the first, using a combination of gas and liquid fuel, when Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos launched a single-stage technology demonstrator rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD, from Shriharikota.

IMAGE: Moin SPM and Srinath Ravichandran.. Photograph: Kind courtesy AgniKul Cosmos

Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM and S R Chakravarthy, a professor from IIT Madras, Agnikul became the first Indian firm to sign an agreement with ISRO in December 2020.

This pioneering agreement was facilitated under the IN-SPACe initiative, granting Agnikul unprecedented access to ISRO's expertise and cutting-edge facilities.

