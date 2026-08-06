Agitating J'khand job seekers form 11-member delegation for talks with govt

Discover how protesting students and job aspirants in Jharkhand are moving towards dialogue with the state government to address alleged recruitment exam irregularities and push for crucial reforms in JPSC and JSSC.

IMAGE: Students hold a long tricolor flag during the protest against the alleged JPSC exam paper leak, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, August 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand students and job aspirants form an 11-member delegation for talks with the state government.

The delegation includes students, journalists, and an advocate to guide peaceful negotiations.

Protesters demand the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination due to alleged irregularities.

They seek an independent probe into the exam irregularities by CBI or retired high court judges.

Comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) are also demanded.

Students and job aspirants, who have been protesting against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, on Thursday announced that they formed an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the government to resolve the issue.

The decision was taken a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the doors of his government were open to demonstrators for a dialogue.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, reached the assembly on Thursday with opposition MLAs raising slogans on its premises on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

The stir gained steam over the past 13 days with six demonstrators on hunger strike.

Protesters' Demands And Delegation Formation

"We have formed an 11-member delegation, comprising eight students, two experts (journalists) and an advocate in response to the government offer to hold talks," said an office bearer of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

The demonstrators have been demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

"The role of journalists and the advocate will be limited to providing guidance as we want peaceful talks and resolve the issue," the office-bearer said. Soren had on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.