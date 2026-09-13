After weeks of lull, heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD predicts more showers

Mumbai is bracing for intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds as the India Meteorological Department issues a weather warning following a prolonged dry spell.

IMAGE: Some low-lying areas in Mumbai experienced waterlogging due to increased rainfall intensity. Photograph: ANI cideo grab

Key Points Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Sunday after a significant dry spell since July.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

IMD forecasts include moderate rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50 kmph.

High and low tide timings for Sunday and Monday have been issued for Mumbai's coastal areas.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Sunday following a prolonged dry spell, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.

Rainfall intensity in Mumbai increased from Saturday night, with some low-lying areas witnessing waterlogging and getting submerged, even as showers continued in several parts of the city since morning.

In the country's financial capital, rainfall intensity dropped sharply after July, with barely any showers since last month apart from a few passing spells.

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 52.07 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 72.71 mm and 65.96 mm of rain, respectively, as per official figures.

IMD Forecasts Intense Showers And High Tides

The IMD forecast generally cloudy skies with a few spells of moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. There is a possibility of one or two spells of intense rain in some places, it said.

A high tide of 4.46 metres is expected at 1.05 pm on Sunday, while a low tide of 0.44 metres is forecast at 7.13 pm. Another high tide of 4.43 metres is expected at 1.38 am on Monday, followed by a low tide of 1.21 metres at 7.17 am, according to the forecast.