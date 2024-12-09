After tragedies, Wayanad victim Shruti begins new life with govt job

Shruti, who lost her entire family in the Wayanad landslide disaster and later her fiancé in a road accident, began a new chapter of hope on Monday by joining government service.

IMAGE: Wayanad landslide victim Shruti after joining the state revenue department as a clerk, in Wayanad, Kerala, December 9, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Pinarayi Vijayan on Facebook

The state cabinet recently decided to provide a government job to the young woman, who had endured back-to-back tragedies with the loss of her loved ones.

As promised, she joined the Revenue Department as a clerk in the mountainous district.

Local political leaders accompanied Shruti to her designated office as she started her career.

Speaking to reporters later, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and everyone who supported her during her difficult times.

"I am not naming anyone specifically. Everyone supported me thoroughly. I am sincerely thankful," Shruti said.

She also mentioned that she would surely continue her job despite facing health issues following the recent road accident in which she and her fiancé, Jenson, were involved.

Jenson (27), who had selflessly stood by Shruti after she lost her entire family in the devastating landslides, succumbed to his injuries in September.

Tragedy had struck Shruti on July 30 when her family of nine, including her parents and sister, were killed in the landslides that devastated Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in the Meppadi panchayat.

Jenson was her only support during those tragic times, to whom Shruti had been engaged on June 2 after a 10-year-long courtship.

She also lost approximately Rs 4 lakh in cash, around 15 sovereigns of gold, and her newly built home, which was washed away in the landslides that claimed over 200 lives.

Before starting her new role, revenue minister K Rajan called Shruti to extend his best wishes for her new assignment.

Later, in a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed the Left Democratic Front government's commitment to supporting disaster victims and guiding them toward a hopeful future.

Shruti, who lost her loved ones in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster, joined the Revenue Department as an officer today, fulfilling the promise made to her by the government, the Chief Minister said.

The CM recalled the tragic loss of nine members of Shruti's family, including her parents and sister, in the landslide, and the subsequent death of her fiancé, Jenson, in an accident.

The government had assured her that she would not be left alone. Today, that promise has been fulfilled as Shruti begins her new role,

Vijayan stated in his Facebook post.