After Touching Yogi's Feet, Rajinikanth Hugs Akhilesh

A day after a 'courtesy meeting' with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, movie superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday, August 20, 2023, met Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth hugs Akhilesh Yadav. All Photographs: ANI Photo

Rajinikanth, who is basking in the success of his latest film Jailer, said he was happy to reconnect with Akhilesh -- whom he called his friend -- after almost a decade.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth chats with Akhilesh.

"Nine years ago, I had met Akhilesh at a function in Mumbai. Since then, our friendship has continued, and we talk over the phone. I had come here five years ago for a shooting, (but) Akhilesh was not there, and (I) could not meet him. He is here now and I met him," the 72-year-old star told reporters in Lucknow.

Akhilesh also shared a series of photographs from the meeting with Rajinikanth via his account on X, formerly called Twitter.

'When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanthji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since,' Akhilesh captioned his post.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth pays tribute to the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at Akhilesh Yadav's home in Lucknow.

Rajinikanth arrived in Lucknow on Friday to promote Jailer, which released in theatres on August 10.

On Saturday, he met UP Chief Minister Adityanath, 51, and touched his feet. The actor said his meeting with Adityanath was "very good".

IMAGE: Rajinikanth, who will turn 73 on December 12, touches Yogi Adityanath's feet at the chief minister's residence in Lucknow on Saturday.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth and Yogi during their meeting on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Rajinikanth and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya watched Jailer at a mall on Shaheed Path in Lucknow.