After Supreme Court march, Rahul to host high tea for INDIA bloc MPs

The INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, is set to strategise joint protests against alleged "vote theft" and demand the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, following a significant "March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi waves to supporters as opposition parties march to the Supreme Court in New Delhi on October 12, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points Rahul Gandhi invited INDIA bloc MPs for a high tea on Tuesday to discuss strategy.

The discussion will focus on joint protests against "vote chori" and demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

This meeting follows a "March for Democracy" by opposition leaders and activists to the Supreme Court a day earlier.

The opposition filed a joint petition against the Election Commission of India, including CEC Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged poll irregularities.

The Chief Justice of India declined a request for a meeting with LoPs on the issue a day before the march.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs for a high tea at his residence on Tuesday, sources said.

They said a discussion on the strategy for joint protests against "vote chori" (vote theft) and to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation is expected to take place.

A protest or a joint press conference could also take place after the high tea, but details of the plan have been kept under wraps, the sources said.

Opposition's March For Democracy

The high tea, at Gandhi's 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence, would take place a day after the raging protests over vote theft charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep. Opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, undertook a "March for Democracy" on a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against SIR and alleged poll irregularities, in a major show of strength in the national capital.

A mammoth crowd carrying flags and posters descended on central Delhi's Connaught Place, with Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, CPI's D Raja, CPI-M leader M A Baby, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, besides NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, among those who joined the march.

Legal Challenge And CJI's Stance

While the protesters breached one barricade at the Bhagwan Dass Road, they were finally halted at the second barricade on the road. Later, top leaders of the INDIA bloc went to the Supreme Court to file their petition.

The petition has made the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi parties in the case.

The development came a day after the Chief Justice of India declined a request for a meeting with the LoPs on the issue, saying the matter is sub judice.