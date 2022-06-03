News
After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi now tests Covid positive

After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi now tests Covid positive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 03, 2022 11:59 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself.

A day earlier, her mother and party president Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all protocols, I have quarantined myself at home."

 

"I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Lucknow on Wednesday to address a state-level 'Chintan Shivir' and returned to Delhi on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

