After revolt, Mamata, Abhishek return to grassroots, cuts I-PAC role

As part of the changes, Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will increase their interactions with workers, planning regular meetings at party offices.

IMAGE: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, along with party MP Dola Sen (C-R) and others, leads a protest against the eviction of hawkers, in Kolkata, June 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Facing a massive rebellion of MLAs and MPs after its defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has begun an organisational reset, with sources saying the focus is on top leaders increasing direct engagement with workers and reducing dependence on political-consultancy firm I-PAC.

Key Points TMC's Kalighat office in Kolkata will be opened to the public every day except Sunday and both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will meet people.

After the poll defeat in West Bengal, several leaders from the Mamata Banerjee camp as well as the rebel faction have spoken out against I-PAC.

The party is also taking a cautious approach towards appointments and disciplinary action, with the leadership opting for a wait-and-watch approach.

As part of the changes, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will increase their interactions with workers, planning regular meetings at party offices.

According to a source, the TMC's Kalighat office in Kolkata, which is also Mamata Banerjee's residence, would be opened to the public every day except Sunday and both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee would be available to meet people during working hours.

The party is also planning to create another point of interaction at the TMC Bhawan in Kolkata.

The move aims to return the organisation to its cadre-based structure, as the party has decided it cannot rely solely on external mechanisms, the source added.

"A party has to be run by an organisation. You can outsource some value addition to an outside agency, but back to organisation is the first change," the source said.

The TMC is also looking to scale down the role of I-PAC, which had gained a prominent role in the party's functioning over the years. After the poll defeat in West Bengal, several leaders from the Mamata Banerjee camp as well as the rebel faction have spoken out against the political-consultancy firm.

"Before 2019, only 20 per cent of work was outsourced, which kept increasing," the source said, adding that the party is now moving back towards strengthening its own organisational machinery.

Another party leader pointed to structural changes, including the appointment of two joint secretaries for the first time, adding that they will help Abhishek Banerjee in easing the "burden". "They are not rubber stamps," the leader said, adding that the appointments were aimed at improving coordination and strengthening the role of the organisation.

The party is also taking a cautious approach towards appointments and disciplinary action, with the leadership opting for a wait-and-watch approach instead of immediately initiating action against erring leaders and workers.

"Unless somebody does something very serious, we are not getting into show-cause. The disciplinary committee is also in the wait-and-watch mode," the leader said.

The sources added that the party's focus is on introspection and protecting its workers amid the internal challenge.

The developments come after a split in the TMC, with a breakaway faction raising questions over the leadership and organisational control of the party.

The TMC leader dismissed the leadership question, saying it is clearly defined in the party's constitution and documents submitted to the Election Commission.

"Who is the leader of Trinamool is not a question worth answering. It is clearly there in the constitution of the AITC -- who is the leader, who is the chairperson and who is in charge," he said.

On the rebellion, he insisted that the breakaway MPs are "traitors" and said the party has to look inward, while also protecting itself from attempts to weaken its organisation.

"There is a TMC and there are the 'gaddar'," he said.

The TMC leader attributed the crisis to a mix of pressure and inducements, saying some leaders faced genuine pressure.

Asked about the comparisons with the split in the Shiv Sena, the TMC leader said the two situations are not alike.

"In case of the Shiv Sena, you were not dealing with Balasaheb (Thackeray). Imagine him being alive and someone taking the Shiv Sena...," he said.

The TMC leader also alleged that some internal pressure was built by those who were no longer with the party, saying it was presented as suggestions, before the leadership realised the nature of the challenge.

This comes as 20 of TMC's Lok Sabha MPs have claimed to join a Tripura-based little-known political party called the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and said they would stake a claim to be the real TMC, even as the Mamata Banerjee-led party has demanded their disqualification on the grounds of leaving the organisation.

The faction of MLAs led by Ritabrata Banerjee, who has been recognised as the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, held a special session in Kolkata on Monday and announced a parallel organisational structure, including the election of senior MLA Arup Roy as the party's chairperson, directly challenging the authority of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

The Mamata Banerjee camp, however, rejected the exercise, with senior leader Kunal Ghosh saying the dissidents have no authority to convene such a session or alter the party's organisational structure.