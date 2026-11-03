After Ramlila, INDIA bloc takes SIR battle to Bengaluru, protest on Nov 5

Karnataka Congress chief B K Hariprasad said the protest in Bengaluru would be part of the INDIA bloc's nationwide agitation against the SIR exercise and its demand for the resignation of the CEC.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering at INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan over the alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls as Congress president Mallikarjun Khare and party leader Sonia Gandhi look on, in New Delhi, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluruon November 5 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that constitutional institutions were being misused to undermine democracy.

Key Points The KPCC president said that the November 5 protest at Freedom Park is a continuation of the agitation organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.

He said INDIA bloc leaders had decided to intensify the agitation across the country, taking it to the taluk and block levels.

Hariprasad said the agitation would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigned.

Addressing a press conference at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru, state Congress chief B K Hariprasad said the protest in Bengaluru would be part of the INDIA bloc's nationwide agitation against the SIR exercise and its demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

"The November 5 protest at Freedom Park is a continuation of the agitation organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1 against the Special Intensive Revision process and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar," Hariprasad said.

He said INDIA bloc leaders had decided to intensify the agitation across the country, taking it to the taluk and block levels.

"In Karnataka, we have decided to begin with a state-level protest in Bengaluru, followed by demonstrations at the district and taluk levels," he said.

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Parrty (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were attempting to undermine democracy by misusing constitutional institutions, Hariprasad said the agitation would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigned.

"The fight will continue until the CEC steps down. After the state-level protest, we will take the agitation to the district and taluk levels," he added.

Communist Party of India-Marxist state secretary K Prakash said the INDIA bloc was demanding the scrapping of the SIR exercise, the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and democratisation of the process of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner.

"Our demands include scrapping the SIR exercise, ensuring the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and making the appointment process of the CEC democratic. The selection process should be conducted in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court," he said.

Prakash demanded the withdrawal of the law granting permanent immunity to the CEC.

"These are our key demands, and we are taking to the streets on November 5 to press for them," he said.

He said the agitation would subsequently be taken to the district and taluk levels across Karnataka, with all INDIA bloc constituents participating.

"Safeguarding democracy is our responsibility. The INDIA bloc has decided to take this movement forward on a wider scale," he said.

Prakash further alleged that the BJP was attempting to turn India into an authoritarian state and establish a communal Hindutva nation.

"We want to send a clear message that there is no place in this country for attempts to transform India into an authoritarian state or build a communal Hindutva nation," he said.

CPI leader Saathi Sundaresh, Forward Bloc's Mahantesh Shivashankar and Ali, and CPI-ML leader Clifton D'Rozario were among those present at the press conference.