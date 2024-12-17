News
Home  » News » After Palestine, Priyanka flaunts 'Bangladesh' bag

After Palestine, Priyanka flaunts 'Bangladesh' bag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 17, 2024 14:50 IST
Several Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other MPs stage a protest against the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The MPs protested with handbags which had 'Stand with minorities of Bangladesh' written on it. They raised slogans urging the government to ensure justice for minorities in Bangladesh.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written "Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath khade ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).

 

This comes a day after she expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, carrying a handbag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

Several Congress MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi had staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday also, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had sought the government's support for those who are in pain because of the attacks in Bangladesh.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities against minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. It should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
