After Nepal's U-turn on foreign aid, India rushes rescue team

An Indian rescue team has arrived in Nepal to assist with critical operations following devastating flash floods that have claimed over 500 lives and left thousands missing.

IMAGE: The team of experts such as medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, was sent at the request of the Nepal government. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Key Points An 11-member Indian team, including medical and tunnel rescue experts, arrived in Nepal for flood rescue operations.

Devastating flash floods in central Nepal killed over 500 people and left nearly 2,000 others missing.

Nepal requested international assistance for specialised technical skills and 42 Bailey bridges to restore transport services.

The Indian team's deployment follows a request from the Nepal government to aid in the immense rescue and relief efforts.

An 11-member Indian team arrived in Nepal on Saturday to assist local authorities following flash floods that killed more than 500 people and left nearly 2,000 others missing.

The team, which includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, was sent at the request of the Nepal government, according to Indian embassy sources.

India Aids Nepal Flood Relief Efforts

The team is being sent to areas affected by the flash floods in the Himalayan nation, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on an immense level.

Massive flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing over 500 people and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

On Friday, Nepal said it wants to "prioritise" maximum deployment of its own security forces, which are familiar with local environmental conditions and rugged terrain.

However, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the government is ready to take international assistance in difficult cases, where special technical skills are required for extremely complex physical structures.

Nepal had requested India and China to help construct 42 Bailey bridges to resume transport services in the flood-hit areas.

The portable bridges are designed for fast assembly without heavy machinery or special tools.