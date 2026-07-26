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After NEET fiasco, Nilekani to head task force on NTA exam reforms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R July 26, 2026 21:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Besides Nilekani, its other members are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena..

IMAGE: Co-founder and chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited, Nandan Nilekani, speaks at an event in New Delhi, March 6, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi has established a high-powered task force for NTA examination reforms.
  • Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will chair the task force.
  • The task force aims to implement technology for a robust and transparent examination system.
  • Key members include S Somanath, Tapan Deka, V Kamakoti, Anita Karwal, and Amrit Lal Meena.
  • This initiative follows public agitation and the resignation of the Education Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced constitution of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, on reforms to be carried out for the examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The task force will give suggestions on maximum use of technology for setting up a robust and transparent examination system, he said in a video message posted on his Instagram handle.

Key Members And Objectives Of The Task Force

A multidisciplinary group of domain experts will be part of the task force.

Besides Nilekani, its other members are former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation S Somanath, former director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

 

The prime minister's announcement came a day after the 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister.

"A high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani constituted," Modi said.

The prime minister said the government will work on suggestions of the task force to establish a foolproof examination system. It will help revamp the NTA examinations especially technology perspective and for structural reforms in the system, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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