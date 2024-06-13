News
After losing Baramati, Ajit Pawar's wife named for RS polls

After losing Baramati, Ajit Pawar's wife named for RS polls

Source: PTI
June 13, 2024 14:28 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar on Thursday filed papers as an NCP candidate for Rajya Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Sunetra Pawar with her husband Ajit Pawar at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, Pune. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar lost from the Baramati constituency, where her sister-in-law Supriya Sule registered her fourth consecutive win.

 

”The NCP has decided to field Sunetra Pawar for Rajya Sabha elections. Even I was keen on contesting the elections, but during a meeting on Wednesday evening, party leaders finalised her name,” said state minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in Mumbai.

”Everyone has to accept the party's decision. There are some compulsions. I am not an independent person, but a party worker and leader,” Bhujbal said when asked if he was disappointed over not being fielded for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has notified ten vacancies in the Upper House, including two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
