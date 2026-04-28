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Home  » News » After Kejriwal, Sisodia refuses to pursue excise case before Delhi HC judge

After Kejriwal, Sisodia refuses to pursue excise case before Delhi HC judge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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April 28, 2026 10:46 IST

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Manish Sisodia, following Arvind Kejriwal's lead, has declared he will not pursue his excise case in Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's Delhi High Court, citing a lack of expected justice.

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

IMAGE: AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Manish Sisodia. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Manish Sisodia will not pursue his excise case in Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's court.
  • Arvind Kejriwal made a similar decision regarding his case in the same court.
  • Sisodia stated that no lawyer will appear on his behalf.
  • Sisodia expressed a lack of expectation of justice, citing Satyagraha as the only path.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying that he will also not pursue his matter in the excise case in her court.

Sisodia's Decision Follows Kejriwal's Stance

This comes a day after party chief Arvind Kejriwal similarly decided to neither appear in person or appoint any lawyer for his case in Justice Sharma's court.

"No lawyer will appear on my behalf either. Your children's future is in the hands of Tushar Mehta," Sisodia said.

I do not expect justice; there is no path left except Satyagraha, he added.

On Monday, Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the high court judge after his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma was rejected on April 20.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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