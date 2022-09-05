News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi woos Gujarat voters with farm loan waiver

After Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi woos Gujarat voters with farm loan waiver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 05, 2022 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers in Gujarat, LPG cylinder at Rs 500 instead of the current price of Rs 1,000, free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to general consumers if his party comes to power in the state.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi receives a warm welcome as he arrives to attend Parivartan Sankalp Sammelan, in Ahmedabad, September 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing the 'parivartan sankalp rally' in Ahmedabad, Gandhi made a host of promises to people of Gujarat, where the assembly polls are due later this year, including creation of 10 lakh new jobs, building 3,000 English medium schools and free education to girls.

 

"The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government here will waive loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived loans of farmers?" Gandhi asked.

"I promise to waive loans of up to Rs 3 lakh of each farmer after we come to power in Gujarat," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cong promises free power, farm loan waiver in Gujarat
Cong promises free power, farm loan waiver in Gujarat
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to walk 3,500 km
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to walk 3,500 km
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
Pressure to frame me led CBI officer suicide: Sisodia
Pressure to frame me led CBI officer suicide: Sisodia
Kriti's Weekend Party with Kartik
Kriti's Weekend Party with Kartik
Cong is united, we don't silence anyone: Jairam Ramesh
Cong is united, we don't silence anyone: Jairam Ramesh
The Rings of Power Review
The Rings of Power Review
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

We will force Rahul to become Cong chief: Kharge

We will force Rahul to become Cong chief: Kharge

Bilkis case: Rahul targets PM over release of rapists

Bilkis case: Rahul targets PM over release of rapists

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances