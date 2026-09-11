After Kashmir, US envoy Sergio Gor visits Manipur, meets CM Khemchand

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor engaged in high-level discussions with Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, exploring avenues to strengthen US-Manipur relations and highlighting the region's development.

IMAGE: US ambassador Sergio Gor met Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, in Imphal, Manipur, September 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points US ambassador Sergio Gor met Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh during a two-day visit.

Ambassador Gor visited significant cultural sites in Manipur, including Kangla Fort and Khwairamband Keithel.

Discussions focused on strengthening engagement between the US and Manipur in the coming years.

Gor acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's focus on developing India's North East region.

Manipur CM invited the US ambassador to the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday called on Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh in Imphal during a two-day visit to the state, officials said.

During the day, Gor also visited Kangla Fort, the ancient capital of the erstwhile Manipur kingdom, and Khwairamband Keithel, the all-women-run market in Imphal.

Strengthening US-Manipur Ties

In a social media post, Singh said, "It was a pleasure to meet the ambassador of United States to India, Sergio Gor, at my secretariat today."

"We had the opportunity to discuss relations between the US and Manipur. I am confident that the engagement between the US and Manipur will strengthen in the years to come. The US ambassador was accompanied by the US Consul General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz," he said.

During the meeting, Gor also hailed Manipur's natural beauty and enquired about the number of tourists visiting the state.

"He (Gor) is very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on development of North East India," an official release said.

The CM also invited the US ambassador to the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival in late November, emphasing that Manipur is home to 36 communities, it said.