HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » After Indus treaty suspension, India cuts Baglihar flow; Kishanganga next

After Indus treaty suspension, India cuts Baglihar flow; Kishanganga next

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 04, 2025 16:00 IST

x

India has stanched the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, a source said.

IMAGE: A view of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project built on the Chenab River. Photograph: ANI Photo

The source familiar with the matter said these hydroelectric dams -- Baglihar in Ramban in Jammu and Kishanganga in north Kashmir -- offer India the ability to regulate the timing of water releases.

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

 

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours, with Pakistan having sought World Bank arbitration in the past.

The Kishanganga Dam has faced legal and diplomatic scrutiny, especially regarding its impact on the Neelum River, a tributary of the Jhelum.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty
India informs Pak why it suspended Indus Water Treaty
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
India downgrades ties with Pak, suspends Indus Treaty
India downgrades ties with Pak, suspends Indus Treaty
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

13 Of India's Very First Hotels

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga Expressway5:49

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga...

India conducts maiden flight-trials of stratospheric airship platform2:06

India conducts maiden flight-trials of stratospheric...

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack12:56

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD