After govt no-show, Delhi HC defers PIL over Wangchuk's worsening health

The Delhi high court will address a Public Interest Litigation concerning the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar protesting alleged NEET examination irregularities and demanding the Union Education Minister's resignation.

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar, protesting NEET irregularities. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi high court to hear a PIL regarding activist Sonam Wangchuk's health.

The PIL seeks authorities' intervention and discussion with Wangchuk, including potential force-feeding.

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, demands the Education Minister's resignation.

The Delhi high court said it will hear on July 16, Thursday, a public interest litigation raising concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding the protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

High Court Intervention Sought

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday deferred hearing on the PIL after noting that none appeared for the authorities amid the ongoing work abstention called by the high court's bar association.

"Having regard to urgency, list tomorrow," the bench said. The court ordered that a copy of the order be served to the additional solicitor general concerned and the Delhi government counsel.

Petitioner Rakesh Kumar Saini said the situation was "sad" and "most unfortunate" as a protesting citizen was "virtually taking his life in front of the whole nation."

In his PIL, Saini sought direction to the authorities to come to Wangchuk's aid and "discuss the issue" with him. It also sought a direction to force-feed the activist.