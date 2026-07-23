After donation theft, 250 Ayodhya seers meet to rebuild devotee trust

Ayodhya's prominent seers and VHP functionaries are convening a crucial meeting to address the adherence to Vaishnav-Ramanandi traditions at the Ram temple, restore devotee confidence amidst donation theft allegations.

IMAGE: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj (left) interacts with the media on alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, in Ayodhya, July 22, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Around 250 Ayodhya seers and VHP functionaries are meeting to discuss critical issues related to the Ram temple's management and traditions.

The agenda includes ensuring all religious rituals and festivals strictly follow the Vaishnav-Ramanandi tradition, addressing concerns about deviations.

Discussions will focus on restoring devotees' confidence following an alleged donation theft case and deliberating on actions against those who defamed the Trust.

The meeting follows the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's recent reconstitution of its religious committee but deferred decisions on CEO and trustee appointments.

Measures to prevent future incidents like the alleged theft of offerings will also be a key discussion point to protect the Trust's image and Sanatan traditions.

A crucial meeting of around 250 seers from Ayodhya's mutts, temples and akharas, along with Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionaries, will be held here on Thursday to deliberate on issues relating to the Ram temple.

The meeting agenda includes ensuring that all religious rituals and festivals are conducted strictly in accordance with the Vaishnav-Ramanandi tradition and restoring devotees' confidence following the alleged donation theft case.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 3 pm at Maniram Das Chhawani, the residence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, comes a day after the Trust held two important meetings but deferred decisions on appointing its first chief executive officer (CEO) and filling three vacant trustee posts.

Key Discussions At Ayodhya Seers' Meeting

Speaking to PTI Videos, Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said the central theme of Thursday's meeting would be "Rashtra aur Sanatan" (Nation and Sanatan Dharma).

"Representatives of mutts and temples from across Ayodhya will participate in the meeting," he said.

Jai Ram Das, associated with the organisers, said one of the key issues on the agenda would be evolving a mechanism through the Trust to ensure that all temple rituals, festivals, celebrations and methods of worship are conducted strictly according to the Ramanandi tradition, while also conveying the significance of this practice across the country.

Upholding Vaishnav-Ramanandi Traditions

The Ramanandi tradition is a Vaishnav sect that worships Lord Ram as the Supreme Being and traces its lineage to saint Ramananda.

The Ram temple, like most other temples in Ayodhya, follows this tradition, under which daily rituals, aarti, bhog and other religious ceremonies are performed according to established Ramanandi customs and scriptures.

Temple management sources said there have been objections from some quarters over the adoption of non-Ramanandi traditions, particularly the Ramanujacharya tradition, which is largely followed in south India.

The deviation from this practice, the sources said, arose due to increasing influence of "non north-Indians and non-locals" who gained prominence in the temple management.

Addressing Donation Theft And Trust's Image

Jai Ram Das said another important discussion would focus on those who, "under the pretext of the donation theft case, tried to defame the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust", adding that participants would deliberate on "socially boycotting such elements".

The meeting will also felicitate the five Ayodhya-based saints who were inducted into the Trust's reconstituted religious committee on Wednesday, he said.

Discussions will also focus on measures to prevent any recurrence of incidents such as the alleged theft of devotees' offerings so that the image of the Trust and the sanctity of Sanatan traditions remain protected, Jai Ram Das said.

He said VHP functionaries associated with religious and literary activities would participate in the meeting, but there was no information so far about the attendance of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office-bearers.

Ram Temple Trust's Recent Decisions

During Wednesday's meetings, the Trust reconstituted its religious committee by appointing five Ayodhya-based saints -- Mahant Dinendra Das, Mahant Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, Mahant Janmejay Sharan, Mahant Gyan Das and Mahant Vishnu Das -- to oversee temple rituals, religious ceremonies and festivals.

The committee was tasked with ensuring that all religious activities are conducted in accordance with the Vaishnav-Ramanandi tradition.

However, the Trust deferred decisions on appointing a permanent general secretary, filling three vacant trustee posts and selecting the temple's first CEO. The Trust said these issues would be taken up after further consultations.

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations that surfaced in June. Following a preliminary inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight accused were arrested.

Police have recovered cash, gold, silver, foreign currency and a donation box labelled "Ramrajya Kosh" during the investigation. The controversy also led to the resignations of former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.