Rediff.com  » News » After Delhi, part of canopy at Rajkot airport collapses after heavy rain

After Delhi, part of canopy at Rajkot airport collapses after heavy rain

Source: PTI
June 29, 2024 19:53 IST
A portion of a fabric canopy erected at the pick-up and drop area of the Rajkot International Airport collapsed on Saturday after heavy rains, officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

IMAGE: A portion of a fabric canopy at the Rajkot International Airport collapses. Photograph: X

The accident, which comes days after similar incidents in Delhi and Jabalpur, gave the opposition Congress an opportunity to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a post on X, the Rajkot airport authorities said that water accumulation was observed on the city side of the canopy at the terminal building at 11.40 am due to heavy rains.

“As we came to know about it we gave the information to the civil works department and the area beneath was cordoned off,” said Rajkot International Airport in the post.

The international airport is located at Hirasar, about 30 km from Rajkot city.

“Around 11.55 am, more water accumulated on the canopy amid heavy rains, due to which the canopy fabric got torn and fell. No casualties were reported in the incident. The airport civil team is removing the (damaged) canopy,” they added.

 

The opposition Congress criticised the Narendra Modi government over the Rajkot canopy incident.

The prime minister inaugurated the new airport 11 months ago and its canopy has collapsed, said Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil.

“If in 11 months, the canopy collapses then it proves that corruption is at its peak and is being carried out without any fear. At that time (of accident), no one was underneath the canopy. Had someone died, then who would be responsible,” he asked.

A cab diver waiting for some passengers at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi died when a portion of a canopy covering the departure area collapsed on parked cars amid heavy rains on Friday. Six people were also injured in the incident.

“I urge BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognisance of such matters when he is speaking about a corruption-free administration,” Gohil said.

On Thursday, a part of a fabric canopy at Jabalpur airport collapsed due to water accumulation after showers and crushed a car parked below. No one was injured in the incident.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
