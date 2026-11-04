After Delhi meeting without her, Sunetra Pawar rallies NCP MLAs

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar convened a crucial meeting with NCP legislators in Mumbai, reinforcing party unity and strategizing for the upcoming 2029 elections amidst recent high-level political discussions.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds a metro ticket along with deputy CM Sunetra Pawar (middle) at Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line), in Pune, November 3, 2026. Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar chaired a meeting with NCP legislators on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Around 50 legislators and ministers attended the meeting, expressing unanimous support for Sunetra Pawar's leadership and discussing the 2029 polls.

The meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation, preparing for Zilla Parishad polls, and addressing the demand for the finance portfolio.

Sunetra Pawar asked legislators to visit drought-hit areas in their constituencies.

The meeting followed senior NCP leaders' discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday, aimed at improving Mahayuti alliance coordination.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who heads the ruling Nationalist Congress Party, on Tuesday met party legislators in Mumbai against the backdrop of senior leaders of her political outfit meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in her absence.

The meeting chaired by her took place at her official residence 'Deogiri' in south Mumbai, where she expressed confidence that the party would win more seats in the 2029 elections.

NCP Legislators Express Unity

Around 50 legislators, including ministers, attended the meeting, where Pawar's sons Parth and Jay were also present.

Talking to PTI, Mumbai NCP president Zeeshan Siddique said all legislators, ministers and office-bearers present at the meeting unanimously said the party was united under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar.

"It is Sunetra Pawar who will lead us in 2029 (polls). Late Ajit Pawar had started the tradition of meeting MLAs every week and it was decided we continue the tradition. It will also help to diffuse any misunderstanding," he said.

Strategic Discussions for Future Elections

Parth did not speak during the meeting, while Sunetra Pawar said the party was united and would work to fulfil the dreams of late Ajit Pawar.

"In 2029 we will win more seats," she told the meeting, and asked ministers to give time to party legislators for development works in their constituencies and organisational issues.

A party office-bearer claimed the deliberations also focused on strengthening the organisation and preparing for more than a dozen Zilla Parishad polls.

The legislators raised the issue of the finance portfolio which the party has demanded to be given back to the party.

Sunetra Pawar asked the legislators to visit drought-hit areas in their constituencies.

Context of Recent Political Engagements

On Monday, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare had said that late Ajit Pawar would meet party MLAs every Tuesday and the routine meeting had not taken place for some time.

"So It was decided to meet before Diwali," he had said.

A group of senior NCP leaders -- Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde -- met Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday. According to a party leader, the meeting was aimed at discussing ways to improve coordination between the NCP and other constituents of the Mahayuti alliance.

Sunetra Pawar became the president of the NCP following the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash on January 28 this year.