After Class 8 row, new NCERT Class 9 textbook hails judiciary

Under a section titled "Separation of Powers" in a chapter on democracy, the textbook highlights that the judiciary takes PIL from time to time to ensure access to justice for all.



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Key Points The textbook highlights the judiciary's role in safeguarding rights and upholding the Constitution.

It details judicial functions including reviewing executive actions and constitutional amendments.

The Class 9 textbook was developed prior to the controversy surrounding a Class 8 textbook.

A Class 8 NCERT textbook on "corruption in the judiciary" was withdrawn after Supreme Court intervention.

Months after a class 8 NCERT textbook courted controversy for allegedly maligning the judiciary, a new class 9 textbook describes it as an "impartial and independent institution that safeguards citizens' rights and upholds the spirit of the Constitution".

However, the new class 9 textbook was prepared before the controversy over the class 8 textbook broke out.

The new social science textbook talks about various functions of the judiciary, stating that it reviews executive actions and constitutional amendments, can invalidate unconstitutional laws, upholds the Constitution and "plays a vital role in protecting and promoting democratic values and the rights of all sections of the society".

Under a section titled "Separation of Powers" in a chapter on democracy, the textbook highlights that the judiciary takes public interest litigation (PIL) from time to time to ensure access to justice for all.

In February, a controversy broke out over the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) class 8 social science textbook, which included a section on "corruption in the judiciary" in a chapter.

After the Supreme Court's intervention, the physical and digital copies of the textbook were withdrawn and the NCERT issued an apology.

The top court had imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the said textbook, saying it contained "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary.