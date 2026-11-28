India's government is set to introduce a landmark constitutional amendment Bill proposing a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats, aiming to address regional concerns and pave the way for women's reservation by 2029.

FILE IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session in August 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI video grab

Key Points The Centre will introduce a new constitutional amendment Bill on Monday to increase Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats by 50 per cent.

The Bill aims to address southern states' concerns by ensuring a uniform increase and freezing revised allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.

The proposed Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850 and state Assembly ceilings from 500 to 650.

The women's quota, tied to delimitation after the first census post-2023 law, would take effect after the delimitation exercise following this proposed amendment.

The government is confident of passing the Bill, banking on splits in opposition parties and potential support from DMK and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Seven months after a united opposition blocked its bid to roll out one-third reservation for women through delimitation, the Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposing a 50 per cent increase in the seats allotted to each state and Union territory in the House and in the strength of their Assemblies.

Banking on the split in the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), the government is also looking to the DMK and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), both of which opposed the April Bill.

Key Provisions Of The New Bill

The fresh Bill puts the uniform increase in writing to address southern states' concerns over losing their share of Lok Sabha seats and freezes the revised allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.

Official sources said the government is "supremely confident" of getting the Bills through after consultations with several parties.

The DMK has insisted that Tamil Nadu retain its 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats.

"DMK's demands will be honoured," a source said.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has eight MPs, said on Friday that it would back the proposal if it provided for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also raises the ceiling for a state Assembly from 500 to 650.

Official sources said the higher Assembly ceiling would allow Uttar Pradesh to accommodate the additional seats without bifurcating the state. A 50 per cent increase on Uttar Pradesh's current strength of 403 would take it to around 605 seats, above the existing ceiling. Clause 6 raises the ceiling for all the state Assemblies.

Women's Quota And Delimitation

Clause 9 of the Bill says the women's quota "shall take effect after the first delimitation exercise undertaken upon the commencement" of the proposed amendment.

It requires a 50 per cent increase "over and above the number of seats existing immediately before such delimitation".

The Bill prescribes the increase for every state and Union territory and gives no rounding formula.

Official sources said smaller UTs such as Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands could retain their single Lok Sabha seats, while one-seat states such as Nagaland and Mizoram could get two each.

The 2023 women's reservation law ties the quota's rollout to delimitation after publication of figures from the first census taken after that law comes into force.

The fresh Bill would allow constituency boundaries to be redrawn using the "latest published census figures available on the date of the commencement" of the proposed amendment, suggesting the use of 2011 Census numbers.

Official sources said the government aims to implement the quota before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill says "the allocation of seats and the division into territorial constituencies so readjusted" would "continue until the year 2051".

The quota would run for 15 years from the commencement of the 2023 amendment, with Parliament empowered to extend it by law, it adds.

Path To Passage And Political Dynamics

The companion Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, provides for a three-member commission headed by a serving or former Supreme Court judge appointed by the Centre. The commission would determine seat allocations, redraw constituencies and identify seats to be reserved for women.

Clause 8 of the companion Bill says that reserved seats would be allotted by rotation "as the Commission may deem fit", with seats for SC and ST women rotated within constituencies reserved for their respective categories.

On April 17, the earlier constitutional amendment Bill fell 54 votes short of the required two-thirds majority, with 298 MPs voting in favour and 230 against.

In June, 20 Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and announced their merger with the NDA-supporting Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Disqualification proceedings against them are pending before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The BJP-led NDA could muster 319 votes with the backing of the 20 Trinamool rebels and the lone MP from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which returned to the NDA on November 24.

The tally could rise to 353 if the DMK's 22 MPs, the NCP (SP)'s eight and the YSR Congress Party's four also vote in favour.

The Lok Sabha has 540 sitting members and three vacancies. If Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's suspension remains in force, 539 members, including the Speaker, can attend. If all 538 members other than the Speaker vote, the Bill would need 359 votes, six more than the NDA's projected tally of 353.

Under Article 368, a constitutional amendment requires a majority of the total membership of each House and the support of at least two-thirds of members present and voting.

Absences or abstentions could help the government. With 353 votes in favour, the Bill would clear the two-thirds threshold in the Lok Sabha if 529 or fewer MPs vote.

Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee has written to Birla seeking an end to Kalyan Banerjee's suspension ahead of Monday's sitting.