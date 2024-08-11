News
Rediff.com  » News » After a day's break, search op resumes in Wayanad for missing people

After a day's break, search op resumes in Wayanad for missing people

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 11, 2024 10:59 IST
After a day's break, an extensive search resumed in landslide-hit Wayanad on Sunday morning to find those who are still missing in the aftermath of the devastating calamity that hit the hill district on July 30.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with disaster response personnel during his visit to the landslides affected areas, in Wayanad, Kerala, August 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The search operations took a break on Friday afternoon as the area was handed over to the SPG in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disaster-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on Saturday.

 

Besides the police and fire force personnel, volunteers of various service and youth outfits, survivors of the landslides and kin of the victims also became part of the search operations.

Hundreds of civil volunteers including women could be seen marching towards the mountain regions crossing the Bailey bridge, constructed by the Army recently, here in the morning.

According to the district administration, local representatives, volunteers and those in the camps, who wish to join the search operations, need to register to be part of the search mission.

On Saturday, Modi visited the landslides-hit Wayanad district and assured that the central government would "spare no effort" in helping Kerala in relief and rehabilitation while describing the tragedy as "nature displaying its furious form."

According to the state government, the landslides killed 229 people, while over 130 are still missing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
