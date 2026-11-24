The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal have officially rekindled their "national and emotional" alliance for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections on Tuesday.

The alliance will contest all 117 seats in Punjab, with the Shiromani Akali Dal designated to get the chief minister's post.

Key focus areas for the alliance include eradicating the drug menace, working for farmer welfare, and promoting Hindu-Sikh unity.

This reunion follows SAD's departure from the NDA in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.

Elections are expected to be held in the state early next year.

The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, describing it as a "national and emotional" pact.

Alliance Details And Leadership

Home Minister Amit Shah said the two parties will fight on all 117 seats in Punjab and that the Shiromani Akali Dal will get the post of chief minister.

He also said that the NDA is now complete with the SAD coming back into its fold, and noted that their relationship goes back to the Vajpayee-Advani era.

Announcing the alliance at a press conference here along with Shah and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the two parties will work together to make Punjab a developed state.

Badal said it was not a political but an emotional alliance.

Key Focus Areas And Historical Context

Shah said a detailed manifesto would be finalised soon by the two parties for the elections, but eradicating the drug menace from Punjab and working together for the welfare of farmers and promoting Hindu-Sikh unity would be among the key focus areas.

Elections are expected to be held in the state early next year.

The SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.

Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also part of the Modi government as a minister with Cabinet rank.

In the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP won two seats, and the SAD could register victories in three assembly segments out of a total of 117.

Prior to the end of the electoral alliance, both the Akalis and the BJP used to contest together. As per the previous pact in the assembly polls, the BJP used to contest 23 seats and the SAD 94 assembly seats.

In parliamentary polls, the SAD used to fight for 10 seats and the BJP the remaining three.