After 5 days, power restored to 2L consumers in flooded Vasai-Virar

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has swiftly restored electricity to over 2 lakh consumers in the flood-ravaged Vasai-Virar region, employing innovative methods like boat inspections for submerged transformers after five days of incessant rains.

IMAGE: People wade through waterlogged streets after heavy rainfall in Vasai on July 8, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points MSEDCL restored electricity to over 2 lakh consumers in Vasai-Virar within 12 hours of floodwaters receding.

Teams used boats to inspect submerged equipment, including 528 transformers (62 completely damaged) and 91 collapsed electricity poles.

The restoration operation began on Wednesday after five days of torrential rains forced a temporary suspension of supply.

Rigorous testing of all submerged electrical equipment was conducted to ensure safety before power was restored.

Work continues on a war footing to restore power to the remaining affected areas in the region.

Deploying boats to inspect submerged transformers, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has restored electricity to more than 2 lakh consumers in the flood-ravaged Vasai-Virar region within 12 hours of floodwaters receding, officials said.

Swift Restoration Efforts

Heavy torrential rains pounding the region for five straight days had forced the MSEDCL to suspend supply as a safety measure temporarily, and it launched a round-the-clock restoration operation from Wednesday as the weather cleared, Ajit Igatpurikar, deputy chief public relations officer, Kalyan Region, said on Thursday.

"In several inundated localities, our teams had to use boats to inspect the submerged equipment. We systematically checked the underground cables, transformers, power lines, and poles damaged by the floods, carrying out immediate repairs or replacements wherever necessary," Chandramani Mishra, chief engineer of the Kalyan Zone, said.

Addressing Extensive Damage

As per the MSEDCL release, 528 transformers were submerged under floodwaters, out of which 62 were completely damaged and had to be replaced immediately.

Moreover, 91 electricity poles had collapsed, requiring the erection of new poles and the rebuilding of overhead power lines, it stated.

Power was restored to more than 2 lakh consumers only after rigorous testing of all the submerged electrical equipment to prevent any safety hazards, officials said.

Work is underway on a war footing to restore power to the remaining affected pockets, Mishra said.

Incessant rains battered Palghar district earlier this week, inundating several neighbourhoods and submerging railway tracks, affecting Western Railway services.