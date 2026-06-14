After 3 deaths, India restricts seafarers' posting to conflict zones

The circular noted that recent developments in the Gulf region, particularly in and around Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, have resulted in multiple security incidents involving merchant vessels carrying Indian seafarers.

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Key Points This advisory follows a US military strike off the Oman coast that resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers on MT Settebello.

India has formally protested the attack to the US, condemning the incident and confirming three Indian crew members are missing.

The DGS is closely monitoring the evolving situation with various ministries to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers in the Gulf region.

The incident highlights increasing risks for commercial ships and Indian seafarers operating in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has advised maritime recruitment and placement agencies to restrict deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict areas until further orders, days after three Indian seafarers onboard MT Settebello were killed after the US military strike on the commercial vessel off the Oman coast.

DG Shipping in a circular said masters of vessels operating in or transiting through the Gulf region, including the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters, are advised to maintain heightened security awareness, closely monitor navigational warnings received and advisories issued from Security agencies, and implement all applicable ship security measures and Company Security Procedures.

"This Directorate further reiterates that all RPSL companies and shipping companies (maritime recruitment and placement agencies) are advised to restrict deployment or send Indian seafarers to conflict areas until further orders. However, companies may carry out crew change in emergency situations with the consent of crew members," it said.

The circular noted that recent developments in the Gulf region, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, have resulted in multiple security incidents involving merchant vessels carrying Indian seafarers.

Incidents involving MT Marivex, MT Settebello and MV Jalveer during past few days have highlighted the increasing risks faced by commercial ships operating in the region.

It added that the Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Navy, Indian Missions abroad and other concerned stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.

The circular said asked maritime companies and stakeholders to exercise the highest degree of vigilance and caution while operating in the conflict zone.

India on Wednesday summoned the US charge d'affaires to strongly protest a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast that left three of the 24 Indian crew members missing.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing," it had said.

The incident came amid renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel.