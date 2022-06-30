News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After 27 Months, Xi Finally Leaves China

After 27 Months, Xi Finally Leaves China

By Rediff News Bureau
June 30, 2022 20:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The last time he left his country was a month after the coronavirus appeared in a market in the Chinese town of Wuhan in December 2019.

Xi Jinping -- general secretary of the Chinese Communist party and president of the People's Republic of China -- was in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on a State visit, January 17-18, 2020.

Twenty seven months and 12 days later, Xi -- who hopes to be proclaimed China's leader for life at the 20th Chinese Communist party congress -- left the mainland on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

His destination? Hong Kong, China's notionally special administrative region.

The occasion? To mark the 25th anniversary since the former British colony returned to Beijing's rule.

Once a lonely bastion of democracy in the Chinese Communist party kingdom, Hong Kong in the last couple of years has been compelled to bow to Xi's will with anyone advocating resistance to Beijing's tyrannical ways being arrested and sentenced to prison terms.

 

IMAGE: Xi arrives in Hong Kong after a high-speed rail journey across the border, June 30, 2022. Photograph: Selim Chtayti/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi addresses a carefully chosen gathering of Hong Kong's elite. Photograph: Selim Chtayti/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A giant screen showing footage of Xi delivering his speech in Hong Kong. Photograph: Paul Yeung/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile in Beijing, a staff member stands near an image of Xi ahead of the 101st founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist party at the National Museum, June 30, 2022. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A screen showing Xi's speech about Hong Kong, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the former British's colony handover to China, at the National Museum in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
China versus the people of Hong Kong
China versus the people of Hong Kong
Hong Kong's battle for freedom is a little too late
Hong Kong's battle for freedom is a little too late
How does China solve a problem like Hong Kong?
How does China solve a problem like Hong Kong?
Dawat-e-Islami raised Rs 20L from Rajasthan villages
Dawat-e-Islami raised Rs 20L from Rajasthan villages
Bumrah to lead India in rescheduled Test vs Eng
Bumrah to lead India in rescheduled Test vs Eng
ISRO launches PSLV-C53 with 3 Singapore satellites
ISRO launches PSLV-C53 with 3 Singapore satellites
'Shiv Sena is not finished, it will rise'
'Shiv Sena is not finished, it will rise'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why India must protest China's Hong Kong policy

Why India must protest China's Hong Kong policy

How long will Hong Kong defy Xi Jinping?

How long will Hong Kong defy Xi Jinping?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances