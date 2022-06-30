After 27 Months, Xi Finally Leaves China

The last time he left his country was a month after the coronavirus appeared in a market in the Chinese town of Wuhan in December 2019.
Xi Jinping -- general secretary of the Chinese Communist party and president of the People's Republic of China -- was in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on a State visit, January 17-18, 2020.
Twenty seven months and 12 days later, Xi -- who hopes to be proclaimed China's leader for life at the 20th Chinese Communist party congress -- left the mainland on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
His destination? Hong Kong, China's notionally special administrative region.
The occasion? To mark the 25th anniversary since the former British colony returned to Beijing's rule.
Once a lonely bastion of democracy in the Chinese Communist party kingdom, Hong Kong in the last couple of years has been compelled to bow to Xi's will with anyone advocating resistance to Beijing's tyrannical ways being arrested and sentenced to prison terms.
