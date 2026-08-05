After 21 years of marriage, UP husband helps wife marry younger lover

In an extraordinary display of understanding, a husband in Uttar Pradesh arranged for his wife to marry her lover, resolving a long-standing marital dispute.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A man in Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, facilitated his wife's marriage to her lover.

The couple, married for 21 years with five children, faced marital discord after the wife fell in love with another man.

The husband, Buddhiram Nishad, decided to arrange the wedding to end daily discord.

The ceremony took place at a Shiva temple, attended by the husband and villagers.

Police have not received any complaint regarding the incident.

In an unusual gesture of empathy and magnanimity, a man helped solemnise the marriage of his wife, a mother of five, with her lover at a Shiva temple in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district.

A Love Story Takes An Unexpected Turn

According to their family members and the village head, Buddhiram Nishad (45) and Phoolmati (37) from Debri village had married for love about 21 years ago.

The couple had five children from the wedlock, including an 18-year-old son.

A few months ago, Phoolmati fell in love with 26-year-old Awadhesh, leading to marital discord.

Phoolmati left home with Awadhesh around two months ago but returned later following persuasion from family members.

However, the domestic disharmony continued.

Husband's Unconventional Solution

It was then that Buddhiram decided to arrange his wife's marriage with Awadhesh.

The ceremony was held at a Shiva temple in Asrafpur village on Tuesday in the presence of other villagers.

The husband attended the wedding ceremony and the customary farewell.

Speaking to reporters, Buddhiram said he had married Phoolmati 21 years ago, but she no longer wished to live with him.

"I do not wish to live with daily discordance in the house. So, I decided to get her married off to the person she wanted to live with," he said.

Police said they have not received any complaint in connection with the incident.