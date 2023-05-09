News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Aftab denies Shraddha Walkar murder charges, to face trial

Aftab denies Shraddha Walkar murder charges, to face trial

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 09, 2023 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in Delhi on Tuesday framed charges of murder and disappearance of evidence against Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said prima facie a case for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was made out against the accused.

Poonawala, however, denied the charges and demanded a trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.

 

The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year, following which he sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

He scattered the pieces at different places in the national capital to avoid getting caught.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
Aaftab dated while hiding Shraddha's body in his flat
Aaftab dated while hiding Shraddha's body in his flat
HC bars TV from showing Shraddha murder chargesheet
HC bars TV from showing Shraddha murder chargesheet
SC to hear plea against HC order on 'The Kerala Story'
SC to hear plea against HC order on 'The Kerala Story'
Why Madhoo Quit Acting So Abruptly
Why Madhoo Quit Acting So Abruptly
Ker HC files suo motu PIL in 'haunting' boat tragedy
Ker HC files suo motu PIL in 'haunting' boat tragedy
UltraTech Cement to maintain its leadership position
UltraTech Cement to maintain its leadership position
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Aftab killed Shraddha: Cops reveal chilling details

How Aftab killed Shraddha: Cops reveal chilling details

Where are Aaftab's parents, asks Shraddha's dad

Where are Aaftab's parents, asks Shraddha's dad

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances