Delhi Anti-Narcotics Raid Uncovers Meth Lab After Woman's Tragic Death

A tragic Anti-Narcotics Squad raid in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar led to the death of an African woman and the significant discovery of a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing facility, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

Key Points An African woman died after allegedly jumping from her flat during an Anti-Narcotics Squad raid in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar.

Police discovered a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing and raw material storage facility on the premises during the operation.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation into an NDPS case, following the arrest of an accused named Frank Dashmond.

Two other African nationals, Romeo alias Sky and Martin Aaron, were apprehended or detained, with drugs found in one flat and a key leading to the meth lab in another.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the drug network and inquest proceedings into the woman's death.

During a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, an African woman died after allegedly jumping from the third-floor balcony of her flat, police said on Thursday. The police also unearthed a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing and raw material storage facility from the premises during the anti-narcotics operation, they said.

The development came during the investigation of an NDPS case registered at Burari police station. Police said a team of the ANS was pursuing leads related to the source of narcotics recovered in a case under the NDPS Act, in which an accused identified as Frank Dashmond had earlier been arrested.

Drug Raid Leads To Tragic Death And Major Discovery

Acting on information, the police team reached a building in Swaroop Nagar, where they apprehended a man identified as Romeo alias Sky. During a search of his flat, police allegedly recovered around 30 grams of MDMA and 1.5 grams of heroin. During the operation, police found that two African nationals were residing in separate flats on the upper floor of the building.

Officials said one of the occupants, identified as Stella Pius, allegedly jumped from the balcony of her flat when the police team entered the premises. She was rushed to Burari Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Methamphetamine Manufacturing Facility Uncovered

In another flat, police detained an African national identified as Martin Aaron. A key recovered from his possession was allegedly used to open a locked room inside Stella's flat. Upon searching the room, police found large quantities of chemicals, laboratory glassware, beakers, pipes, weighing machines and sacks containing suspected raw materials. Preliminary investigation indicated that the room was being used as a facility for manufacturing methamphetamine and storing materials used in the production of synthetic drugs, officials said.

Ongoing Investigation Into Drug Network

Further investigation into the NDPS case is being carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of North district, while inquest proceedings into the woman's death are being conducted by Swaroop Nagar police station. Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the source, scale and network linked to the suspected drug manufacturing operation.