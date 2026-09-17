Home  » News » African National Arrested In Gurugram With MDMA

African National Arrested In Gurugram With MDMA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 17, 2026 18:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Gurugram Police have made a significant drug bust, arresting an African national with 14.83 grams of MDMA, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police arrested Eno Shedrack Wichu, an African national, with 14.83 grams of MDMA.
  • Wichu, a 35-year-old Cameroonian, was residing in Delhi on a tourist visa obtained in 2022.
  • The Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended him near Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram.
  • He allegedly brought the MDMA from Delhi with the intent to supply it in Gurugram.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and police are verifying his visa status.

Police have arrested an African national and recovered 14.83 grams of MDMA from his possession here, officials said on Thursday.

Gurugram Police Apprehend Suspect

Police said the accused Eno Shedrack Wichu (35), a native of Limbe City in Cameroon, has been residing in Delhi's Saket. According to police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Sikanderpur, arrested Wichu on Wednesday near Footprint, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51.

 

Police said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sector 50 police station. "During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had come to India in 2022 on a tourist visa. He had allegedly brought the recovered MDMA from Delhi and intended to supply it in Gurugram, but was arrested by Gurugram Police," a police spokesperson said. He said police are verifying the accused's visa status and other related details, and are taking further legal action as per law. MDMA is a synthetic drug with stimulant and psychedelic effects also referred to as ecstacy.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mdma arrestgurugram policedrug traffickingafrican nationalndps act

More From Rediff

Why Is Colombo Still Biased Against Jaffna?

Why Is Colombo Still Biased Against Jaffna?
'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'

'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'
SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?

SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?

Related Stories

Drug Trafficking Network Busted In Delhi, Four Arrested

Drug Trafficking Network Busted In Delhi, Four Arrested

Web Stories

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold
What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers
9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha