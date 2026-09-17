African National Arrested In Gurugram With MDMA

Gurugram Police have made a significant drug bust, arresting an African national with 14.83 grams of MDMA, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

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Key Points Gurugram Police arrested Eno Shedrack Wichu, an African national, with 14.83 grams of MDMA.

Wichu, a 35-year-old Cameroonian, was residing in Delhi on a tourist visa obtained in 2022.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended him near Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram.

He allegedly brought the MDMA from Delhi with the intent to supply it in Gurugram.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and police are verifying his visa status.

Police have arrested an African national and recovered 14.83 grams of MDMA from his possession here, officials said on Thursday.

Gurugram Police Apprehend Suspect

Police said the accused Eno Shedrack Wichu (35), a native of Limbe City in Cameroon, has been residing in Delhi's Saket. According to police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Sikanderpur, arrested Wichu on Wednesday near Footprint, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sector 50 police station. "During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had come to India in 2022 on a tourist visa. He had allegedly brought the recovered MDMA from Delhi and intended to supply it in Gurugram, but was arrested by Gurugram Police," a police spokesperson said. He said police are verifying the accused's visa status and other related details, and are taking further legal action as per law. MDMA is a synthetic drug with stimulant and psychedelic effects also referred to as ecstacy.